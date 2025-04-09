The Miss England pageant has long been a symbol of beauty, grace and intelligence, but the competition has significantly shifted its format. To modernise the contest and focus on qualities beyond physical appearance, the organisers of Miss England have decided to remove the traditional bikini round, deeming it ‘outdated.’ This decision marks a significant departure from the longstanding practice where contestants were judged not only on their beauty and poise but also on swimwear. Instead, the pageant will feature a unique and meaningful challenge where contestants showcase their skills in life-saving techniques, specifically CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation). The new format reflects the pageant’s broader effort to align itself with contemporary values and empower women by emphasising abilities that can have a direct and positive impact on society rather than reinforcing outdated beauty standards. Fashion Inclusivity: Designs and Silhouette for All Body Types, but Where Are Models With Diverse Bodies?.

Miss England Axe 'Outdated' Bikini Round As Women Judged On CPR Skills Instead

