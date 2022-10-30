Chhath Puja is celebrated to worship the Sun God or Lord Surya for four days that began with Nahay Khay on October 28 and will end with Usha Arghya on October 31. Traditional food is prepared for the festivities that also include offering Arghya to the Sun. Women adorn themselves by drawing beautiful Henna patterns on their hands to prepare for the auspicious festival. So, if you're looking for some last-minute Mehndi patterns, you've ended up at the right place. Below, get quick 5-minute Mehndi designs for Chhath Puja 2022. Beautify your hands with easy and creative Henna designs that we present to you below. Chhath Puja 2022 Traditional Dishes: From Thekua to Kaddu Bhaat, Festive Food and Desi Delicacies That Are Prepared During the Four-Day Chhath Mahaparv in India

Watch Tutorial Videos for Quick 5-Minute Mehndi Designs for Chhath Puja

Easy Henna Patterns for Chhath Mahaparv

Last-Minute Mehndi Designs for Chhath Pooja 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)