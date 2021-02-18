New SOP will be in effect on 23:59 hrs on 22nd Feb,2021

Attention Passengers! To reduce the risk of importation of mutant strains of SARS-CoV-2, SOP for International Passengers arriving in India have been updated in supersession of all guidelines on the subject since 2 Aug20. The new SOP will be in effect on 23:59 hrs on 22nd Feb,21 pic.twitter.com/YoGFkitP2t — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) February 17, 2021

Travellers from United Kingdom, Europe and Middle East should make sure that they follow the new SOP and guidelines

All International passengers arriving in India post 23:59 hrs on 22nd February may refer to the algorithm/flowchart below:

