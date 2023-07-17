Priyanka Chahar Choudhary recently dropped her vacation pictures on social media. The Udaariyan actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her from Nasik. Priyanka is seen posing with her family in the vineyards. The actor is seen in a sleeveless green dress. She styled the look with white sneakers. In one of the pictures, Priyanka is seen posing in a white and blue co-ord set. "My time here with my family has been nothing short of amazing, and full of happy moments! [sic]," she added in the caption of the Instagram post. Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Dances in Sexy Black Outfit on 'Ramta Jogi' (Watch Video).

Here's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (@priyankachaharchoudhary)

