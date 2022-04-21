Roger Federer has been out of action since Wimbledon last year. He is recovering from a knee injury as the tennis star prepares for a summer return. In the meantime, Feder has been spending his free time vacationing in Venice, Italy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roger Federer (@rogerfederer)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)