Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to share glimpses of his first trip to Kashmir. The Master Blaster, in a heartwarming video, shared some special moments from his visit which included a magnificent sight of the mountains and also clips of the snowy terrain among others. While sharing the post, Sachin wrote, "The closest thing to heaven on earth in Kashmir." Tendulkar visited a bat factory in Pulwama and also a temple in Anantnag. Sachin Tendulkar Visits Bat Factory in Pulwama, Enjoys Kashmiri Hospitality With Wife Anjali and Daughter Sara (Watch Videos).

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Glimpses of Trip to Kashmir

The closest thing to heaven on earth is Kashmir. 🏔️ pic.twitter.com/kSsNEQxxW1 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 20, 2024

