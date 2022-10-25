A performance at Old Nick's Pub in Eugene, Oregon, courted major controversy this week. It was around 11-year-old drag queen Vanellope Craving (MacPherson Dupont) 's performance. Interestingly, her mother, also a draf performer is accused and was recently charged with child sex abuse offences as reported by The Post Millennial. A crowd of hundreds protested outside the pub accusing them of sexualising children and also made accusations of alleged grooming by paedophiles. They were seen carrying signboards that read, "What kind of monster exposes kids to this?" "Save our children," and so on. Not only physical protests, people also took to the microblogging platform to voice their concerns. 'Gay Porn' Boy-on-Boy Sex Guide in Recommended Reading List for 7th Graders at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Video of a Mother Calling It Out Goes Viral.

Meanwhile, "We had a wonderful, safe day," the pub's official Facebook account posted. "Thank you to every one of you in our community who stood with us. Please be gentle with our staff this week. Almost all of us are queer and it was not easy for any of us. But we did it. Love wins."

Here's a look at how netizens are reacting to an 11-year-old drag queen's performance:

Controversy Erupted After

Breaking: Controversy has erupted after Old Nick's Pub in Eugene, Ore. announced a drag queen event on Oct 23 featuring an 11-year-old. Adults often send the child money on CashApp & Venmo. The child's parent is also a drag performer & was Ms Gay Oregon XX.https://t.co/3A1S9TwBrL pic.twitter.com/NQgrC3nD37 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 18, 2022

Not All Drag Queens Are In Favour of Kids' Attendance

Drag Queen Kitty Demure slams the growing trend of kids at drag shows: "I've asked [parents], what is the lesson to be learned to see a man dressed up wearing a wig and being sexual in front of your child? We used to arrest men like that." pic.twitter.com/XjYoDXFnk6 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 19, 2022

It's A 11-Year-Old Child

An 11-year-old child starring in a ‘Drag Queen’ event has been revealed to have been mentored by a ‘Drag Queen’ charged with 12 felonies related to child sexual abuse. Look at this picture. This isn’t a ‘Drag Queen’. It’s a child being exploited and abused. pic.twitter.com/EhUxFkX6iM — Dominique Samuels (@Dominiquetaegon) October 19, 2022

People Are Not Too Happy

And some people defend drag queen events for children. Disgusting. WAKE UP!!!#LeaveOurKidsAlone https://t.co/nVWayp0b3u — 🇬🇧 Jolene Bunting 🇬🇧 (@jolenebuntinguk) October 19, 2022

Calling The Act Out

If he brought a drag queen and a bunch of kids he’d be fine. pic.twitter.com/MtqDtkZGEy — iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) October 19, 2022

