The Vivienne, who is a Welsh drag queen, had been attacked by a homophobic man back in June. A 50-year-old man has now been charged for this alleged attack. The man who punched The Vivienne in the face, made homophobic comments in a McDonald’s before the attack, and then fled the scene. Darcelle XV Dies at 92; Walter Cole Held the Guinness Record for World’s Oldest Drag Queen.

View The Vivienne Attacker Update:

