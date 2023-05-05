Shangela whose real name is Darius Jeremy Pierce was accused of rape by Daniel McGarrigle, a former production assistant of the HBO show We're Here. McGarrigle alleges the encounter took place at an after work party in February 2020, when Pierce asked McGarrigle to help him pack back at his hotel room for an early flight. Shangela has denied the allegations and said they are "entirely meritless" and that they "perpetuate damaging stereotypes that are harmful not only to me but also to my entire community.” Sasha Colby Wins RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15, Takes Home Crown, Sceptre and $200,000 Cash Prize.

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 5, 2023

