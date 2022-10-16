What were you reading when you were a 7th grader? It could be William Wordsworth, Jane Auster or William Shakespeare. But what about "gay porn"? Do not get startled by the reading book suggestion. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is purportedly promoting "The Ins and Outs of Gay Sex" to its 7th-standard students. A mother concerned about this book with highly adult content making its way to the school library has called the premises out. She, like many other parents, does not find this book suitable for 12-year-olds. In a viral video, this lady read out a few excerpts from the book, which are grossly explicit. It goes something like this, "Rub the head of his cock back and forth with your hand ... in order to be able to cum at all you or your partner may need to finish off with a handy." The netizens are flabbergasted by the idea that such a book is part of teacher material and read out to young kids. Here's how Twitterati are reacting. Boy-on-Boy Sex, Girl-on-Girl Sex, Anal and Oral Sex, How To Use Hookup Apps – Florida School Library Keeps ‘This Book Is Gay’ Containing Explicit Content for Students.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is promoting a book on "the ins and outs of gay sex" to 7th-graders. "Rub the head of his cock back and forth with your hand ... in order to be able to cum at all you or your partner may need to finish off with a handy." pic.twitter.com/seVT3jAz6z — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 13, 2022

Mom reads from a book on her child’s recommended reading list for middle schoolers at Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools. pic.twitter.com/f6K8JD3SB7 — Empress Blue (@wokemelaninaire) October 14, 2022

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is promoting a book on "the ins and outs of gay sex" to 7th-graders, Christopher Rufo reports. School districts should adopt a simple policy: pornographic and sexually explicit content is not permitted in the classroom and the school library. pic.twitter.com/Gqnq0jlgBI — Stephiereine28 (@stephiereine) October 14, 2022

NC School District Gets Exposed Promoting Book About the 'Ins and Outs Gay Sex' to 7th Graders "Rub the head of his c**k back and forth with your hand." "In order to be able to c*m at all, you or your partner may need to finish off with a handy." Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools pic.twitter.com/yL0fcxlWns — Urantian Lady (@UrantianL) October 15, 2022

😂😂😂 I CANNOT handle the sign language interpreter being forced to sign the explicit passage on "handies" from this gay sex guide given to 7th graders by a woke school district. Maybe we should get it in Braille, too? https://t.co/Zdy0rXjNEj — Max Meyer (@mualphaxi) October 13, 2022

