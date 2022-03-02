A 9-year-boy thought about a solo trip and sneaked onto an airplane, completely unnoticed. The Brazilian boy Emanuel Marques de Oliveira was reported missing by his parents in the city of Manaus. Emanuel boarded the flight without tickets and traveled 2,000 miles across the country alone. As per the reports, the kid has apparently searched ‘how to get on a plane unnoticed’ on the internet.

Take A Look:

Boy, 9, sneaks onto plane and travels almost 2,000 miles without parents https://t.co/vNssz3NLzk pic.twitter.com/SUTsyz0ECg — New York Post (@nypost) March 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)