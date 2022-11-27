Internet sensation, singer and reality TV star Abdu Rozik has picked a side in Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate. The 19-year-old currently participating in the Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss season 16 is an ardent Cristiano Ronaldo supporter. An old video featuring Abdu Rozik picking the 37-year-old Portugal national football captain over other star football players has gone viral. Abdu chooses Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland. Earlier this year, Abdu had also met Cristiano Ronaldo, describing the experience, “dreamt my whole life to meet you bro.” Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Saying 'Chalak Bro Chalak' to Sajid Khan Is Going Viral! Will It Be As Iconic as Shehnaaz Gill's 'Tuada Kutta Tommy'?

Cristiano Ronaldo Is The Ultimate GOAT for Abdu Rozik!

Abdu Rozik Meets Cristiano Ronaldo

