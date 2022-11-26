If you are an ardent fan of Bigg Boss 16, you'll know how Abdu Rozik is the heart of the reality show. Right from the Tajikistani singer's cuteness to his Hinglish, audiences love him and how. Now, a dialogue of Abdu is all over the internet in which he can be seen saying 'Chalak Bro Chalak' to Sajid Khan, when the latter tells the former to clean his room. Having said that, do you feel that Rozik's 'Chalak' dialogue can be as viral as Shehnaaz Gill's 'Tuada Kutta Tommy'. What say? Shehnaaz Gill Accepts Bangle As Token of Love From a Crying Fan; Check Out the Viral Video Here!

Watch 'Chalak Bro' Viral Video Below:

Fan's Version of 'Chalak Bro':

There's More:

Here's The Iconic 'Tuada Kutta Tommy' Viral Video:

