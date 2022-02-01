BTS' Jimin had appendix surgery on Monday, according to the group's agency, Big Hit Music. Days after being totally inactive on all the social media platforms, finally Jimin's fans got his health updates. Big Hit Music also revealed on Weverse that Jimin had tested positive for Covid-19. Since then, ARMY has been pouring speedy recovery messages and Images for their loved Mochi. BTS’ Jimin Tests Positive For COVID-19, Undergoes Emergency Surgery For Acute Appendicitis.

Get Well Soon Jimin

JIMIN I MISS YOU SO MUCH🙏 PLEASE GET WELL SOON YOU ARE NOT ALONE💜💜💜 BEAUTIFUL ANGEL 🥺🥺🥺 #BTSJIMIN pic.twitter.com/yPkOkzw93l — PAMEKOOKIE (@pamemar36916343) January 31, 2022

ARMY Wishes For Jimin's Speedy Recovery

My Jimin💜😘 My kind angel💜😘 my beautiful love💜😚 Get well soon, you are a very strong man😍😭💜💪 JIMIN JIMIN ILOVE YOU SO MUCH#방탄소년단지민#GetWellSoonJimin#BTSJIMIN#JIMINpic.twitter.com/xIWL5efKI6 — 💜GetWellSoonJimin my love💜 (@bts___lovely) January 31, 2022

Jimin's Real Fandom

#BTSJIMIN#GetWellSoonJimin Minie we miss you and love you alot... I wish I could just tightly hug you and take all your pain 🥺😭 ... We all are with you Get well soon FIGHTING ✊🏻💜 pic.twitter.com/RwbMplXnPN — BTS ARMY (@Paridhi_k13) January 31, 2022

Get Well Quicky Jimin

More Power To You Mochi

Missing you more Jiminie 😭 You're one of the most selfless person i know. Get well and come back soon. WE LOVE YOU JIMIN 💜#JIMIN #BTSJIMIN JIMIN JIMIN pic.twitter.com/o783YyBHsT — Kristine Snow⁷ (OT7) 🌸❄️🌼 (@Sweetbunch07) January 31, 2022

