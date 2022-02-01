BTS' Jimin had appendix surgery on Monday, according to the group's agency, Big Hit Music. Days after being totally inactive on all the social media platforms, finally Jimin's fans got his health updates. Big Hit Music also revealed on Weverse that Jimin had tested positive for Covid-19. Since then, ARMY has been pouring speedy recovery messages and Images for their loved Mochi. BTS’ Jimin Tests Positive For COVID-19, Undergoes Emergency Surgery For Acute Appendicitis.

Get Well Soon Jimin 

ARMY Wishes For Jimin's Speedy Recovery 

Jimin's Real Fandom 

Get Well Quicky Jimin 

More Power To You Mochi 

 

 

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)