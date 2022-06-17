When they say sports known no age, they must be referring to the 64-year-old man who plays football like a master. A viral video shared by the Instagram account @prsoccerart shows an old man juggling a football on his shoulders and head like a pro. The caption of the viral reel says that the Kerala man "drives a truck for a living and carries his Football kit with him in his lorry. He was part of the wayanad football team and is the only one who still plays the game. " Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 5 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. Age No Bar in Cricket! This Old Man Plays The Game of Cricket With Tremendous Energy, Watch Woahsome Video!

Watch The Viral Reel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pradeep | Football Freestyler (@prsoccerart)

