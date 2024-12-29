An Air Canada flight from St John’s made an emergency landing at Halifax Airport on Saturday night after its landing gear malfunctioned, causing the plane to skid down the runway. Passengers reported hearing a loud crash as the aircraft tilted at a 20-degree angle, with the left wing scraping the ground. Smoke and fire were visible on the plane’s left side as it came to a stop. Passenger Nikki Valentine described the intense shaking and smoke entering the cabin. Fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze, and no injuries were reported. Flights were temporarily suspended for safety checks.

Air Canada Flight Lands With Broken Landing Gear

WATCH: Air Canada flight lands with broken landing gear at Halifax airport. Only minor injuries pic.twitter.com/k6dWYMlibR — BNO News (@BNONews) December 29, 2024

🚨🇨🇦 BREAKING: AIR CANADA FLIGHT LANDS WITH BROKEN LANDING GEAR IN HALIFAX, MINOR INJURIES REPORTED An Air Canada flight reportedly made an emergency landing at Halifax airport after its landing gear failed. Despite the malfunction, only minor injuries were reported among… pic.twitter.com/HCtnrwzg9p — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 29, 2024

