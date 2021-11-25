Aviation company Hi Fly has made history by landing the first Airbus A340 on Antarctica's Ice runway. The plane took off from Cape Town, South Africa, and landed Antarctica's blue glacial landing strip known as Wolf’s Fang Runway around five hours later, having flown 2,500 nautical miles. The A340 will be used to fly a small number of tourists and scientists to Antarctica, along with essential cargo. The landing was planned after months of preparation. Sweden Elects Its First Woman Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, She Resigns 8 Hours Later Over Budget Defeat

Check Out The Vidoe Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)