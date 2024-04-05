Has bird flu already claimed the lives of hundreds, even thousands, of Antarctic penguins? That's what scientists are trying to ascertain after, according to a Federation University Australia release, a scientific expedition last month discovered at least 532 dead Adelie penguins, with thousands more likely to have died. The institution stated that although the researchers believe the penguins were killed by the lethal H5N1 avian flu virus, the results of the field testing were not definitive. Samples are being sent to laboratories so the researchers will have answers in the upcoming months. According to the reports, since the bird flu arrived in South America in 2022, it has spread more aggressively among wildlife than ever before. It quickly reached Antarctica, where the first case of H5N1 was reported in February. Bird Flu in Antarctica: First-Ever Detection of H5N1 Raises Concerns for Penguins and Other Local Species.

