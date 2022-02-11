The Indian multinational telecommunications services company, Airtel, is making the Twitterverse abuzz, but not for the right reasons. There are many Airtel users who have been complaining over Airtel 4G, broadband and WiFi service outage. And in such scenarios, Twitter becomes everyone's favourite place to rant out their frustration and irritation. #AirtelDown funny memes and jokes have been trending on Friday. Check out the best 'Airtel Down' funny memes and viral tweets.

Why, Airtel, Why

It's Time To Get Competitive

If Flight Mode Could Help Resolve All The Woes

HAHHAHHAHHAH

My phone to me when I continuously put my phone on flight mode :-#AirtelDown pic.twitter.com/DxyorleDX8 — Innocent Child (@bholaladkaa) February 11, 2022

Thak Gaya Hun Vro

#AirtelDown Neither mobile internet working nor broadband connection. Please do something @airtelindia Airtel apps also not opening. pic.twitter.com/Ued0iX0PDz — Hardik Prakash (@htyagi9650) February 11, 2022

HAHHAHAHHAHA

From now on whenever I see that Airtel ad on tv now I'll say this#AirtelDown pic.twitter.com/Tkh4ViqAe9 — nidhi (@LFCNidhoooo) February 11, 2022

Bad Influence

