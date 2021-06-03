The centre on Tuesday has cancelled the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. The decision has been taken by the centre after chairing a key meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now, dairy giant Amul has taken to their Twitter handle to share a unique topical on the same. The tagline reads as, "Student Pass. Butter Aur Bhi Paas." It shows a girl sitting with a few books, bread slices and butter. Take a look:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)