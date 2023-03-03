An old video of a man saving a baby swan is making rounds on the Internet. While the man is seen pushing the baby swan out from the wired fence, the mother swan seems apprehensive and reluctant to get its baby back. He then finally held it in his hands to give it back to the mother swimming in the pond. Instead of being grateful to the man, the mother flapped her wings showing a sign of dominance and took its baby back. West Bengal: Rare Sight of Monitor Lizards Fighting at IIM Calcutta, Video Goes Viral.

Man Saves Baby Swan While Mother Became Reluctant

Man saves a baby swan while it’s mom is being a mama... God bless him! 💞pic.twitter.com/lTblUoKXwm — The Figen (@TheFigen_) March 2, 2023

