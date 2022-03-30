According to sources, astronomers have confirmed that a "potentially hazardous" asteroid will be making its closest-ever approach to Earth on Friday, April 1. Scientists at the Virtual Telescope Project said that the potentially hazardous asteroid 2007 FF1 will have a close and safe encounter with the earth. The development comes after scientists were able to capture a blurry picture of an asteroid that was propelling towards the earth on March 24. On that day, the asteroid was approximately 11.6 million km from the Earth.

Check Virtual Telescope's tweet:

Next 01 Apr., the potentially hazardous asteroid 2007 FF1 will have a relatively close and obviously safe encounter with us. It will come as “close” as 7.4 millions of km, about 19 times the average lunar distance. Here it is our image. 👇👇👇🔭☄️📷 👇👇👇https://t.co/UI8zjWYUiH pic.twitter.com/UWy29vII45 — Virtual Telescope (@VirtualTelescop) March 25, 2022

