Bhojpuri starlet and Instagram model famous for her provocative dance numbers, Namrata Malla, is the latest to groove to the tunes of “Besharam Rang,” the first song from Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film, Pathaan. Dubbed the ‘party anthem of the year,’ “Besharam Rang” is on everyone’s mind, including Namrata Malla. The 33-year-old shared an old clip of herself frolicking in an orange bikini, playing this song in the background. Namrata Malla had earlier shared a number of photos and videos from the same day at the beach in this sexy string bikini in orange hues! Kate Sharma Sexy ‘Besharam Rang’ Song Video in Black Bikini and Sheer Coverup Is Too Hot To Handle!

Watch the Video of Bhojpuri Actress Namrata Malla 'Recreate' "Besharam Rang" Act!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata malla zenith (@namritamalla)

More Pics and Videos of Bhojpuri Actress Namrata Malla in The Same Orange Bikini!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata malla zenith (@namritamalla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata malla zenith (@namritamalla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata malla zenith (@namritamalla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)