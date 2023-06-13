In a video going viral on social media, a black bear is seen swimming at a beach along with other people. People swimming at a Florida beach were understandably taken aback when they saw they were sharing the water with a black bear who had decided to join them. The strange incident occurred in the Destin community and was captured on film by many witnesses. “During this time of year, juvenile bears such as the one seen in Destin are starting to leave their mother’s home range and may be seen in unexpected areas as they try to find a new home [sic]”, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) stated. Tiger Hides Itself in Bushes on Seeing Herd of Elephants, Lets Jumbos Pass Without Creating Any Trouble (Watch Video).

Watch Viral Video of Bear Swimming At Florida Beach:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)