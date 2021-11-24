After all those cute dogs and pandas rolling in the snow videos, comes the latest edition in the list which will leave you both amazed and amused. A 44-second short video clip shows a person offering water in a glass to a black-necked spitting cobra. In the video the person holds the glass while wearing a black protective glove, the reptile puts its head slowly inside the glass and continues to drink water for almost 30 seconds before the video ends. A user commented, "Who knew watching snakes drink water could be a relaxing thing to watch”. “Beautiful animal and amazingly calm and confident", wrote another. The video was shared from the royal_pythons_ Instagram page. Dog Bargains While Buying Apples From Vendor, Then Walks Away With Preggo ‘Wife’, Watch Cute yet Funny Animal Video!

Take A Look At The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Pythons (@royal_pythons_)

