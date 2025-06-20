A regular ride on the Delhi Metro turned into viral chaos after a video surfaced showing women screaming, climbing onto seats, and pointing in fear—apparently due to a snake sighting. The Instagram clip, originally posted by user @chauhankeerty, shows passengers in panic, though no snake is actually visible. Social media exploded with reactions—some laughing at the overreaction, others raising concern over safety and misinformation in crowded public transport. One eyewitness claimed it all began with a rumour: “Someone circulated a lizard rumor to be a snake.” While the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation hasn’t released an official statement, the incident has sparked fresh debate over emergency preparedness, misinformation, and the wild unpredictability of daily metro rides in India’s capital. Delhi Metro Turns Battleground Again as 2 Men Clash, Tear Each Other’s Clothes in Heated Fight; Video Goes Viral.

Snake Inside Delhi Metro?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerty Chauhan (@chauhankeerty)

