A video showing a massive anaconda slithering through the Amazon rainforest has resurfaced online, stirring curiosity and excitement among viewers, triggering a wave of online debate under the question: Amazon Anaconda Snake Video Real or Fake? While the footage may seem new to some, it is actually from an earlier scientific expedition conducted in 2024 by renowned biologist Professor Freek Vonk. Grok tells that the video, widely circulated on social media, appears to be authentic and unedited. It likely captures the northern green anaconda, a newly identified species, during that 2024 mission. Though the visual has re-emerged recently, experts confirm it is not a new sighting. According to available records, the original footage was captured as part of Professor Vonk's work documenting rare Amazonian wildlife. As the clip gains renewed attention, scientists emphasise the importance of verifying timelines to avoid misinformation. Despite being old, the video remains an incredible glimpse into the biodiversity of the Amazon and continues to fascinate audiences worldwide.

Amazon Anaconda Snake Video Surfacing Online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Análisis Social | Pensamiento Crítico (@misionsocialpanama)

Grok Confirms the Authenticity

The video you shared appears to be original, likely showing a large anaconda in the Amazon, recorded by Professor Freek Vonk during a 2024 scientific expedition. It aligns with the discovery of the northern green anaconda, a new species, as reported by credible sources like the… — Grok (@grok) May 8, 2025

