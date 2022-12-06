BLACKPINK has worked to become the biggest girl group in the world, creating a major influence in the music, fashion, entertainment and luxury spaces. The popular K-pop girl band comprising of talented gems Jennie, Rose, Lisa and Jisoo has been named by the American news magazine TIME as the "Entertainer of the Year 2022. " Since their debut in 2016, the K-pop music band has been creating a storm by giving us some major hits like "Pink Venom" and dominating Youtube, wherein they are the biggest musical act with over 83 million subscribers. To celebrate Blackpink's new feat, BLINKS congratulated their favourite band by showering love and best wishes on Twitter. BLACKPINK Is TIME's Entertainer of the Year for 2022!

BLACKPINK Is TIME's 'Entertainer of The Year 2022'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIME (@time)

Yayyy!

BLACKPINK is the first girl-group IN HISTORY to be named TIME's 'Entertainer Of The Year'! pic.twitter.com/X2w8fvnCIM — ken (@togejustvibin) December 6, 2022

On The Top Of The World!

“entertainer of the year” blackpink for TIME ༺☆༻ ph. petra collins pic.twitter.com/fHApX9Ppbz — DUDA (@saintdemie) December 6, 2022

Best Year-Ending Gift

.@BLACKPINK covered Rolling Stone and Time Magazine in the same year! pic.twitter.com/2SaoSCIq2T — pretty savage D-8 🇧🇷 (@villainpinks) December 6, 2022

These Girls Rule The World

BLACKPINK BIGGEST GIRL GROUP TIME’S ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/fHoHBaTUDz — BLACKPINK LATINO (@BPINKLATINO) December 6, 2022

All Hearts

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)