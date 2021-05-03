BTS Shares RM's Blonde Hair Look!

'Blonde Joon' Trends on Twitter As Pic Goes Viral

blonde joon, the love of my life pic.twitter.com/npM7wfzsko — suk⁷ 🌱 | BLYTHE DAY 💕💕 (@namverse) May 3, 2021

ARMY Is Going Gaga Over the Viral Pic

Broooo Blonde Joon😭😭😭😭😭 I'm not ready for this 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5G6nn6dmdp — Namjoonandcrabs⁷🐨🦀🧈 missing Jihope (@Muski_BTS) May 3, 2021

ARMY Hearts Joon

this blonde joon will never be forgotten pic.twitter.com/GWth8RRLh7 — rice⁷ 🍚 (@agustdidas) May 3, 2021

Did You Notice the Purple Hair at Joon's Back?

