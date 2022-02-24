We have often seen in movies that during the final moment life's memories may flash before the eyes like a montage. But recent studies have suggested that it may happen in reality too. Neuroscientists inadvertently examined the brain scan of an 87-year-old man who died from a heart attack. They found unexpected activity in the memory retrieval area of the man's brain while they were using electroencephalography (EEG). The rhythmic patterns which were observed during the man's death were similar to those occurring during memory retrieval or while doing meditation. This supports a theory known as 'life recall theory' which says that a person sees his entire life story in an eyeblink during his last moments. Human Brain Cells Not Infected by COVID-19 Virus, Says Study.

Watch: Brain Scan Of The Dying Old Man

Neuroscientists recorded the brain activity of an 87-year-old as he died from a heart attack while using electroencephalography (EEG) to treat his seizures + It is the first time ever that scientists have recorded the activity of a dying human brain, according to the team pic.twitter.com/1zHx7pj4JC — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 23, 2022

