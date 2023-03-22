Wedding dances are always fun to watch, though the center of attention always remains on the one performed by bride and groom. A video of a pair dancing to Selena Gomez and Rema's Calm Down recently went viral on social media. The bride is seen wearing a white gown in a film posted by the Instagram account @australiaweddingsofficial, and the groom is wearing a black tux. They both move to the middle of the stage and begin to dance. Both can be seen dancing to the music, matching the rhythms, and beaming with joy. One can hear their close friends and family clapping for them in the backdrop. Head-Banging Bride and Groom Exchange Electric Guitars Instead of Rings During Wedding Ceremony; Watch Video.

Bride and Groom Grooves to 'Calm Down':

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AUSTRALIA WEDDINGS (@australiaweddingsofficial)

