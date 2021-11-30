Megan Thee Stallion, the Houston rapper made a surprise appearance at BTS's four-night 'Permission to Dance' on stage run in Los Angeles on Sunday to perform the remix to 'Butter'. BTS’s 'Butter' comfortably resided in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for nine weeks. Previously, Megan Thee Stallion was unable to perform 'Butter' with the group at the 2021 American Music Awards (AMA) due to personal reasons. Fans were excited to finally see Megan performing 'Butter' with BTS live on stage.

Check Out The Epic Performance Here:

Enjoy Some Of The Best Reactions To The Surprise Performance, Below:

Megan Thee Stallion A.k.a Tina Snow, Lit The Stage Up:

Last night was EVERYTHING 🧈💗 Thank you to my friends @BTS_twt for having meee pic.twitter.com/Pcy5VclUrn — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 29, 2021

ARMY's Priceless Reaction To The Performance:

Stallion's Surprised Fan's Reaction:

i still can’t believe @theestallion performed at the bts concert today omfg that was the best surprise ever 😭 pic.twitter.com/EpfqLV1sEV — jenny 🌻 (@xilentIy) November 29, 2021

