Just days after his military discharge, BTS member Min Yoongi, aka Suga, made a generous donation to a medical facility in Seoul. According to K-Media Xports News, the 32-year-old rapper and record producer has pitched KRW 5 billion (USD 3.64 million) for a new autism care unit at Severance Hospital in Seoul's Seodaemun. Officials confirmed that Suga's contribution stands as the single largest donation in the history of both Severance Children's Hospital and Yonsei Medical CeOfficials confirmed that Suga's contribution stands as the single largest donation in the history of both Severance Children's Hospital and Yonsei Medical Centre. According to reports, the donation will fund the creation of the Min Yoongi Treatment Centre in September 2025. The facility will support individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) through personalised therapies, including speech coaching and mental health support. BTS Reunites! After RM and V, Suga Discharged From Mandatory South Korean Military Service, All 7 K-Pop Band Members Now Together.

BTS Suga Donates USD 3.6 Million To Set Up Autism Centre Days After His Military Discharge

Suga of BTS has partnered with Severance Hospital to establish the Min Yoongi Treatment Center. He plans to donate 5 billion won ($3.6 million USD) to the center, which will support the treatment and social independence of children and adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorder. pic.twitter.com/b02JE88GjO — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)