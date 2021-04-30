K-Pop ARMY finds its ways to celebrate the Bangtan Boys on Twitter and this time it is a screenshot from BTS member RM. RM decided to tease fans by posting screenshots of his upcoming collaborative track "Don't" with solo artist Lee Eon aka eAeon. ARMY cannot keep calm!

BTS' RM Teases Fans with Screenshot of His Upcoming Number 'Don't':

joon teasing by posting screenshots of the new song before its release has became a tradition. pic.twitter.com/4TB3l3Y0wf — ne͛haً⁷♡'s raghad🧈 (@ot7religion) April 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)