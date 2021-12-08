BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, has been on a record-breaking run since joining Instagram on December 6. And the 25-year-old K-pop idol has no interest in slowing down. Do not believe us, then check out his latest post that features photos of Kim Taehyung and Timothee Chalamet beside each other! And fans are losing their calm as they should. After all, we are talking about V and Timothee, the Capricorn buddies. And not only this pic with Hollywood heartthrob, but the “Permission to Dance” crooner also shared a handsome selca (selfie in Korean) with his band member and BFF, Jungkook. Besides this pic, you can also see a fun photo of American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish. Scroll down to see Kim Taehyung’s Instagram post followed by photos (just in case Tae Bear decides to delete the post again) followed by fans’ reactions!
BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's Latest Instagram Post:
In First Slide, Kim Taehyung and Timothée Chalamet Photos Are Placed Side By Side
Swipe Right, You Have a Pic of V and Jungkook, Also a Pic of Billie Eilish
Here's How Fans Are Reacting to V's Post
Yes, That's Them!
kim taehyung e timothée chalamet #paura #panico pic.twitter.com/T6Celn7WtS
Cast These Two Together Please
Esto me ha dado ideas, ¡por favor peli protagonizada por Kim Taehyung y Timothée Chalamet! 🙏💖 éxito mundial. pic.twitter.com/2HZVrmC2yp
HAHHAHAA, True
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET AND KIM TAEHYUNG IN ONE PIC?! THE WORLD IS HEALING pic.twitter.com/HS3wKPm63k
A Thousand Times Yes
KIM TAEHYUNG AND TIMOTHEE CHALAMET YES EXACTLY YES YES YES YES pic.twitter.com/gw8akctb2f
My Heart
kim taehyung and timothee chalamet next to each other pic.twitter.com/EzDhSwyyzI
True Story
Kim Taehyung and Timotheé Chalamet in one picture? No one saw this coming pic.twitter.com/3JrLG6nKIH
But Did You Check Out This Pic
I need more selcas 😍#taekookau #taekook #KimTaehyung #JUNGKOOK #BTSINSTAGRAM pic.twitter.com/XzRhK9wVXf
Fans Are Loosing It
Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa #TAEKOOK Selca omgg. #taekook #KimTaehyung #JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/Anoatx1EBi
No Reason Needed To Watch BTS 'Permission to Dance' Video Again
