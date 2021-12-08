BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, has been on a record-breaking run since joining Instagram on December 6. And the 25-year-old K-pop idol has no interest in slowing down. Do not believe us, then check out his latest post that features photos of Kim Taehyung and Timothee Chalamet beside each other! And fans are losing their calm as they should. After all, we are talking about V and Timothee, the Capricorn buddies. And not only this pic with Hollywood heartthrob, but the “Permission to Dance” crooner also shared a handsome selca (selfie in Korean) with his band member and BFF, Jungkook. Besides this pic, you can also see a fun photo of American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish. Scroll down to see Kim Taehyung’s Instagram post followed by photos (just in case Tae Bear decides to delete the post again) followed by fans’ reactions!

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's Latest Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김태형 (@thv)

In First Slide, Kim Taehyung and Timothée Chalamet Photos Are Placed Side By Side

Kim Taehyung IG Update (File Image)

Swipe Right, You Have a Pic of V and Jungkook, Also a Pic of Billie Eilish

Kim Taehyung IG Update (File Image)

Here's How Fans Are Reacting to V's Post

Yes, That's Them!

Cast These Two Together Please

Esto me ha dado ideas, ¡por favor peli protagonizada por Kim Taehyung y Timothée Chalamet! 🙏💖 éxito mundial. pic.twitter.com/2HZVrmC2yp — Eli Nora H. 💫 🥞 (@ElisabethNoraH1) December 8, 2021

HAHHAHAA, True

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET AND KIM TAEHYUNG IN ONE PIC?! THE WORLD IS HEALING pic.twitter.com/HS3wKPm63k — abu⁷ (@HRTS4KO0) December 8, 2021

A Thousand Times Yes

KIM TAEHYUNG AND TIMOTHEE CHALAMET YES EXACTLY YES YES YES YES pic.twitter.com/gw8akctb2f — marki kim⁷ (@V_n_coffee) December 8, 2021

My Heart

kim taehyung and timothee chalamet next to each other pic.twitter.com/EzDhSwyyzI — jaz (@tim0thaee) December 8, 2021

True Story

Kim Taehyung and Timotheé Chalamet in one picture? No one saw this coming pic.twitter.com/3JrLG6nKIH — Arissa (@jakesimpnation) December 8, 2021

But Did You Check Out This Pic

Fans Are Loosing It

No Reason Needed To Watch BTS 'Permission to Dance' Video Again

