In a viral tweet being reshared on social media, a man shared the picture of a gift and message received by his friend from his ex-girlfriend along with a caption, “my roommate's ex sent this to him and I can't stop laughing [sic]”. The woman sent garbage bags for her ex-boyfriend along with a message that stated, “Sent you something from Instamart, wear it with love. If it doesn’t fit then let me know, I’ll send you bigger ones [sic]”. This creative yet hilarious revenge gift is what the internet needed. Netizens post their funny reactions to the incident. Some sympathised with the man, while some couldn’t stop laughing. 'Kaam Aisa Karo Ki Char Log' Meme Template Continues To Rule Social Media, Check Funny Memes and Hilarious Tweets Shared by Netizens!.

my roommate's ex sent this to him and I can't stop laughing 😭 pic.twitter.com/MUs60dvm2T — Naman (@yourtwtbro) July 18, 2023

Bechara 😂 — Naman (@yourtwtbro) July 18, 2023

He's crying after 4 beer😂 — Naman (@yourtwtbro) July 18, 2023

I'm still laughing🤣 — Naman (@yourtwtbro) July 18, 2023

😭😭acha idea tha try krungi — ਰੀਤ ਕੌਰ (@rizzpreett) July 18, 2023

I vl hv to order d biggest ones fr him — Dr. Seepika Jaiswal (@seepi20) July 19, 2023

