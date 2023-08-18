A violent brawl involving a group of men broke out as families shopped in a Target in Southern California. Four males were spotted chasing after another man inside a Redlands Target and continuously punching and kicking him. The guy in the video attempted to swipe at his assailants before getting beaten to the ground. The four surround him, kicking and stomping him while onlookers dial 911. Delhi Metro Brawl Video: Women Push and Shout on Each Other for Not Getting Enough Space To Stand (Watch).

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗜𝗻𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗪𝗶𝗿𝗲 (@inlandwire)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)