Heavy rains, floods, landslides and cloudbursts have caused havoc in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Amidst the rising number of videos coming in from Himachal Pradesh, one video has gone viral. The time-lapse video shows the visuals of Himachal Pradesh before the storm, where the road is filled with buses, cars and taxis. The clouds float gently in the sky while the Beas River flows serenely through the valley. The video was captioned, “The calm before the storm. (Manali 8 July 2023 before flash floods) [sic]”. Himachal Floods: Amid Monsoon Mayhem, IMD Issues Orange Alert for Next Two Days.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

The calm before the storm.(Manali 8 July 2023 before flash floods) pic.twitter.com/75UThx4Sdw — Go Himachal (@GoHimachal_) July 14, 2023

