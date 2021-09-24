Coldplay and BTS released the official lyrical video for "My Universe" on September 24, Friday. The British band and the K-pop sensation have come together to produce the track for Coldplay's upcoming Music of the Spheres LP. The official song will come out on October 15. After months of speculation, the Coldplay X BTS new song's lyrical video is finally out and you can't be missing on it! The lyrical video features colourful text scribbled in both English and Korean languages. The song highlights the message of prioritising love over differences!

Check Out the 'My Universe' Official Lyrical Video Now:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)