Manforce, a brand under Mankind Pharma, launched a campaign on April Fool's Day featuring their new 'Realgasm' condoms. The campaign aimed to take a fun and playful approach to addressing the topic of women's fake orgasms. It was claimed that the 'Realgasm' condoms change colour and can detect when a woman fakes an orgasm. This unique idea aimed to bring attention to the issue in a lighthearted manner. The campaign, though just an April Fool’s Day prank, got a lot of attention for its innovative concept. The campaign included a video where a male partner catches his female partner faking an orgasm using the Realgasm condom, which changes colour each time she fakes an orgasm. Although initially confusing, the brand later clarified that the campaign was simply a playful prank for April Fool's Day. Manforce Condoms Gets All Our Attention on World Population Day With Smart Creative 'Please Populate Here'.

Watch Manforce’s Realgasm Colour Changing Condom April Fool’s Day Prank Video Here

