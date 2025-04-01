It is April Fool's Day and jokes are all over the internet! England's Barmy Army, the popular group of fans also decided to have a bit of fun and claimed that Virat Kohli was joining them as a 'full-time member.' Taking to social media, they shared an 'announcement' of Virat Kohli joining the group. "We are absolutely delighted to inform you that India legend Virat Kohli will join the Barmy Army as a full-time member from today onwards. He will be in the stands, singing the songs and everything else in between!" the post read and fans were quick to realise that it was a prank on April Fool's Day. "So, April Fool's Day has begun' a fan commented. Earlier, BBL (Big Bash League) franchise Sydney Sixers also played a 'Virat Kohli prank' on fans. No Virat Kohli Has Not Joined BBL Team Sydney Sixers, It Is An April Fool’s Day Prank.

Barmy Army 'Announces' Virat Kohli Joining Them

🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 We are absolutely delighted to inform you that India legend Virat Kohli will join the Barmy Army as a full-time member from today onwards 🇮🇳 He will be in the stands, singing the songs and everything else in between! Virat really does love us… 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9jS6mQKXB3 — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) April 1, 2025

'So, April Fool's Day Has Begun'

If You Know, You Know

'April Fools!'

Haha

