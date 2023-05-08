Police officers spend their days and nights catching cons, but what if they are the ones who get conned? IPS officer Arun Bothra recently fell victim to such an incident. Bothra said he went to have a dosa in a restaurant and was surprised to see two dosas mentioned in the bill even though ordering one. When asked, the waiter revealed someone else has written of their order in his name, "Went to a restaurant alone to have a dosa. Was puzzled to see the bill that mentioned two dosa. On asking the waiter said one person sitting on other side took a masala dosa saying that he was accompanying me. He had left by the time bill came. 🙄🙄🙄 (Sic)," Bothra tweeted. Delhi Thief Viral Video: Suspicious Man Seen Climbing and Descending Four-Storey Building in Less Than a Minute, Netizens Call Him 'Spiderman Lite'.

Cop Got Conned?

