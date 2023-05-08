A video is going viral on social media wherein a suspicious man is seen climbing and descending a four-storey building within a minute in West Delhi. The antics of this man have netizens calling him "Spiderman lite". The video of the incident was caught on camera by a man in the opposite building. The man shooting the video shouts at him, asking who you are and what you have come to do. Following this, the man gets scared and descends the building using the same pipe. Thief Trying to Rob People With Fake Gun Shot Dead By Customer 9 Times At US Restaurant; Watch Video .

Delhi Thief Viral Video:

Verbal kalesh over thief climbing and Descending 4floor under 50seconds in West Delhi pic.twitter.com/0nLbDhRJwM — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 7, 2023

BC thief hai ki Spiderman hai 🕷️ — Dhruv Maurya 🇮🇳 (@WhiteShark009) May 7, 2023

Talented hai banda — Raj 🐺 (@the__choosenone) May 7, 2023

