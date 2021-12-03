A mother's love for her child should never be underrated or questioned. A tribal woman fought off a leopard with bare hands to save the life of her eight-year-old son in Madhya Pradesh. The unarmed mother snatched her son from the jaws of the wild beast in a village near Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Sidhi district. The child was wounded and the woman also suffered injuries when the leopard attacked her, but she managed to come back alive with her son. Kiran, the fearless mother, lives in Badi Jhiriya village.

CM Chouhan In A Tweet Lauded The Woman's Courageous Act

तेंदुए के हमले से अपने बेटे को बचाने वाली साहसिक मां और पुत्र के इलाज का खर्च सरकार वहन करेगी। उनके जीवन व स्वास्थ्य की चिंता अब प्रदेश की जिम्मेदारी है। काल के हाथों अपने कलेजे के टुकड़े को सुरक्षित बचाने की घटना अद्भुत व हृदयस्पर्शी है। साहसिक मां को मैं शत-शत प्रणाम करता हूं। https://t.co/ktxJCCWDAf — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)