An old video of a courageous honey badger that outlasted three leopards and managed to escape has been making the rounds online and winning acclaim from people all over. The video shows a leopard mother and her two sizable pups fighting a single honey badger in a group. But when the badger begins defending itself against the leopards for its life, the situation is reversed. The badger is attacked by the large cats, who can be seen biting and strangling it, but the badger fights back and drives the leopards away one by one despite being outnumbered. The honey badger is seen wandering away from the predators in the final frame of the clip while still alive. Tiger vs Leopard Fight on Cards? Viral Video Shows 'Peaceful Coexistence' Between Two of Jungle's Fiercest Predators.

Honey Badger vs Three Leopards

The Field Marshal takes on three big cats & comes out victorious 😊😊 Honey Badger is the most fearless animal. Their skin is thick & remarkably loose, allowing them to turn and twist freely letting them attack even when held by the neck. Immune to snake venoms & Scorpions bites. pic.twitter.com/CHTN5xfwxK — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) May 4, 2023

