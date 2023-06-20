In a recently surfaced video on social media, a herd is seen scaring a tiger away as it attacks a cow on a Bhopal farm. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. The tiger ran away as soon as the large group of cows marched towards it, which also made the wild animal release the cow. The collective action and unity of the cow herd seem to have saved the life of the cattle which the tiger attacked. Tiger Spotted in Madhya Pradesh: Big Cat Seen Strolling on Street of Dr Ambedkar Nagar Chhawni in Indore (Watch Video).

Watch the Tiger Attack Video Here:

#Video| Caught On CCTV: Herd Scares Tiger Away After It Attacks Cow On Bhopal Farmpic.twitter.com/8LVAewmrWS — NDTV Videos (@ndtvvideos) June 20, 2023

