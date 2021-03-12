Twitterati Remember Mahatma Gandhi On Dandi March Anniversary

Today, 91 years ago; Gandhi ji carried out his Salt March as an act of non-violent civil disobedience from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi and created a nationwide movement against colonial rule. My homage 🇮🇳🙏🏻#DandiMarch pic.twitter.com/griKQEiweW — Arsalan Khalid (@Arsalankhalid02) March 12, 2021

They Share Old Pics and More Details About the Historic Salt Satyagraha

Thread on #DandiMarch which was launched #onthisday in 1930 by Mahatma Gandhi- It was one of the most historic civil disobedience movements in India's freedom struggle and the goal was to defy the oppressive salt tax imposed by the British in India. 1/10 pic.twitter.com/p9h4rR027h — LiveHistoryIndia (@LiveHIndia) March 12, 2021

Rich Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

On this day in 1930 #MahatmaGandhi started the historic #DandiMarch to the peaceful and non violent protest against the oppressive salt taxation of the British govt. Peace and non violence cannot be defeated.#MahatmaGandhi pic.twitter.com/GEc0VicVLr — Dinesh Purohit (@dineshpurohit_) March 12, 2021

Gandhiji's Salt Satyagraha, A Civil Disobedience Movement.

#DandiMarch Remember & Commemorate Gandhiji Salt Satyagraha a civil disobedience movement. Today there is so much learn to from such acts on how to fight an elected authoritarian govt. pic.twitter.com/pmLOBTiP41 — #Andolanjivi Roman D'souza (@romandsouza) March 12, 2021

