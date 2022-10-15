How often have you read news about travellers spotting insects in-flight meals? Well, once again, an Air Vistara passenger named Nikul Solanki allegedly found a small dead cockroach in his packed food packet. The man shared the pictures of the meal - Idli Sambhar and Upma on Twitter, which soon went viral on the web. The zoomed-in viral image shows a small black thing looking like a cockroach. Following the tweet, the official Twitter handle of Vistara Airlines recognised the issue. "Hello Nikul, all our meals are prepared to keep the highest standards of quality in mind. Please send us your flight details over DM so we can look into the matter and address the issue at the earliest," the airline replied. Insect Found in IRCTC Meal ox! Woman Gets Rs 10,000 From Indian Railways as Compensation Two Years Later.

Dead Cockroach Spotted In Food!

Small cockroach in air Vistara meal pic.twitter.com/ebrIyszhvV — NIKUL SOLANKI (@manikul008) October 14, 2022

