An old woman in Ecuador had an extraordinary awakening at her own funeral while inside a coffin. She is reportedly receiving medical care at the same hospital where she was pronounced dead two days ago. Bella Montoya, 76, can be seen in videos posted on Twitter breathing heavily while two guys help her. The video of this unexception awakening has gone viral on social media. Following the five-hour wake, according to her son Gilbert Balberan, "she was hitting the box" with her left hand. The son said that due to the family's extreme poverty, he had to arrange the coffin on donation money. The woman was pronounced dead on Friday at the municipal hospital in Martin Icaza, near the seaside town of Babahoyo. 95-Year-Old ‘Dead Man’ in Rajasthan Wakes Up During Last Rites.

'Dead' Woman Wakes Up in Coffin in Ecuador

BREAKING: According to local authorities and her relatives, a 76-year-old woman who was confirmed dead at a hospital pounded on her coffin at a wake in Ecuador. She was transported in critical condition back to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/KO6kHtsRYh — EvoCentral (@evocentralnews) June 12, 2023

