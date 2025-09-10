In the clash of the top sides, the Ecuador national football team faced off against the Argentina national football team in their FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers at Estadio Monumental, where the former side handed the latter a rare defeat, winning the contest 1-0. Argentina took the field without its star player, Lionel Messi, and found themselves down to 10 men after Nicolas Otamendi got a red card in the 31st minute. Enner Valencia stepped up for Ecuador to convert a penalty after Gonzalez went down inside the box in the 45th minute. With a 1-0 lead, Ecuador, too, were 10 men after Moises Caicedo picked up a red card for his second foul of the match. The second half saw both Ecuador and Argentina come close to scoring a goal on multiple occasions, but failing each time to hit the back of the net. Ecuador ended up maintaining a dominance in possession as La Tricolor handed Lionel Messi-less La Albiceleste a rare defeat.